Recap From Raiders 17-13 Win

The Las Vegas Raiders continued to persevere and keep their season going by beating the Denver Broncos, 17-13.

It might have been ugly, but the Las Vegas Raiders did what they needed to do on Sunday in beating the Denver Broncos, 17-13.

The Raiders certainly didn't help themselves when at the end of the first half, they turned the ball over twice to let Denver back into the game.

A fumble by running back Josh Jacobs and an interception by quarterback Derek Carr led to 10 Broncos points.

It eliminated any momentum the Raiders could have had going into the second half, and looked like it could torpedo their playoff hopes.

Coming out of halftime, though, the Raiders decided it was time to impose their will on Denver's statically stout defense, and Jacobs was the man for the job.

Jacobs ran with authority in the second half and finished with 129 rushing yards while averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

It was his first 100-yard rushing game of the season and led a Raiders rushing attack that finished with a season-high 160 yards.

It finally allowed Carr to not have to do everything himself, and while he did commit two turnovers, he was otherwise accurate and spread the ball around well.

The Raiders defense was especially good, taking full advantage of the downgrade to Drew Lock at quarterback for Denver.

The defense keyed in on the Broncos running game, holding a top-10 unit in the NFL 18 rushing yards.

It was a needed effort, and it combined to be one of the Raiders' best total team wins of the season.

