Final Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report for Week 10

Darin Alexander Baydoun

It’s almost time for the Las Vegas Raiders to take on the Denver Broncos in Las Vegas, and now we’ll know who’s likely to play and who isn’t with the release of both teams' final injury reports.

For the Raiders, it’s an overall cleaner looking list than it was last week. 

Still, there are multiple players who look like won’t be available on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst has already been declared out due to an ankle injury. 

This will be the third game that Hurst has missed this season, which already ties the most games he has missed in one season in his career.

Left tackle Kolton Miller is listed as doubtful because of an ankle injury.

It kept him out of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, and since he has missed every day of practice, expect Brandon Parker to step in once more.

The only other Raider with an injury designation happens to be guard Gabe Jackson, who is questionable because of an illness.

Looking at the Broncos, they only have one player who’s listed as out, and that’s linebacker Joseph Jones.

They do, though, have five players that are questionable, including three starters--n tackle Demar Dotson, receiver Jerry Jeudy, and cornerback Bryce Callahan.

Dotson didn’t practice all week because of a groin/hand injury, making it seem like he’s not as likely to suit up and would then miss his fourth game of the season.

Jeudy only missed one practice because of a shoulder injury while Callahan was limited up until Friday due to an ankle injury, making it more expected that they’ll be able to suit up.

Both teams will be without a starting tackle, which means that pass rushers Maxx Crosby and Bradley Chubb will be ones to watch for both teams. 

Comments
No. 1-1
MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Can’t wait to see what a full playing roster will look like

