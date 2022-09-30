X-Factors for Raiders vs. Broncos

Facing a potential 0-4 start to the season, the Las Vegas Raiders face nothing less than a must-win situation against the Denver Broncos this Sunday.

It makes the impact of potential x-factors stepping up even more important as the Raiders season hangs in the balance.

Josh McDaniels and Mick Lombardi

Yes, we have the Raiders head coach and offensive coordinator as x-factors, and for very good reason.

When the Raiders play the Broncos on Sunday, they'll be facing what is currently the second-best scoring defense in the NFL.

Albeit with losing against the Seattle Seahawks, the Broncos defense has snuffed out every offense they've faced so far.

It makes the offensive game plan that McDaniels and Lombardi put together for Sunday even more important.

The Raiders offense does currently rank 10th in points this season, but only 17th in total yards.

They also haven't made much effort at running the ball despite 4.5 yards per carry as a team this season.

They can't afford to be one-dimensional against a defense the caliber of Denver, or else they'll be putting quarterback Derek Carr in harms way by letting the Broncos pass rushers pin their ears back and go right at him.

McDaniels is in this position because of his ability to put together a top-tier offense, and this is the time they need it most.

Nathaniel Hackett

We're making this an all-coaches x-factors list with Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

It's become clear that it will be an on-going process for Hackett to acclimate being a first-time NFL head coach.

His time management and decision to kick a 64-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth down at the end of their loss to the Seahawks was continuously pandered.

Hacketts play-calling in the red zone has also garnered a lot of criticism, with the Broncos red zone offense ranked last in the NFL.

If he can't get out of the way against the Raiders and continues making bad decisions, it could open new avenues for the Raiders to take advantage.

They've shot themselves plenty of times in the foot in the first three games, and being able to take advantage of an opponent's mistakes would be just the kind of break the Raiders need.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin