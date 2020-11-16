SI.com
RaiderMaven
Just Turnovers Baby!

Hikaru Kudo

Forget about Just Win Baby!

It’s Just Turnovers Baby! At least last night it was.

In the 37 to 12 victory against division rival Broncos, the Raiders managed to turn over the ball from the Broncos five times.

Four interceptions and one forced fumble.

The Raiders came into the game last night with five turnovers on the season.

Las Vegas doubled their turnover total in one game.

The first interception happened in the first quarter when safety Jeff Heath intercepted a ball intended for wide receiver KJ Hamler down the middle of the field.

While that turnover only fielded in a punt for the offense, it was just the beginning for the turnover machine.

In the second quarter, Heath once again intercepts the football. This time, he grabs the ball intended for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the end zone. Heath denies a scoring opportunity by the Broncos and heads into the locker room maintaining a four-point lead.

In the second half, a pass intended to tight end Noah Fant was intercepted by defensive end Carl Nassib. It was Nassib’s first pick of the season.

In the fourth quarter, the last two turnovers of the game happened.

One occurred when cornerback Nevin Lawson forced a fumble from wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton.

The other occurred at the very end of the game when linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski intercepted a pass intended for tight end Troy Fumagalli.

Five turnovers.

A huge feat by the Raiders defense to not only win the game but do it in dominant style.

Somewhere in the clouds, Al Davis might be looking down shouting, Just Turnovers Baby!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Raiderforever
Raiderforever

I've been waiting to see what happens with the pass rush once the Raiders start playing these softer teams. Now I know. First half of the season besides getting used to playing with each other they have gone against almost all top 10 teams (at the time they played them) so I was hoping these were the reasons the pass rush was slow to develop. I think David Irving is going to help things along. Great game Raiders. Just win baby.

