AFC West Week 3 Preview

The third week of the NFL season features the Los Angeles Chargers, the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, and the Denver Broncos.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

The Chargers and Chiefs will play in what will be the first AFC West meeting of the season on Sunday. Kansas City comes off a heartbreaking 36-35 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, which featured a quarterback duel for the ages.

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson were each at their peak, as Mahomes threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns, while Jackson recorded 239 passing yards and led the Ravens in rushing with 107 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chargers enter the game after a three-point loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 338 yards and a touchdown. Los Angeles’ running game was very limited, as Dallas held the Chargers to 95 rushing yards.

There’s no doubt this game should be another battle within the passing game, but this Kansas City crew already has looked to be in mid-season form in the first two weeks. The edge should go to Mahomes and company, especially in front of an electric Arrowhead Stadium crowd.

New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Denver stands alongside the Raiders at the top of the division with a 2-0 start to the season. There’s no reason that record shouldn’t stretch to three wins, as the Jets have started 0-2, having been beaten down by the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson threw a very concerning four picks in Sunday’s loss, placing him at the bottom of the pack on the NFL QB index.

Denver’s rushing game was held under 100 rushing yards in Sunday’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was a big setback from the team’s Week 1 total of 165 rushing yards led by Melvin Gordon.

Expect Denver to seize this Sunday’s opportunity to polish areas that need to be improved. Should that happen, it will be a long game for New York.

