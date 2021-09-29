AFC West Week 4 Preview

Following Week 3 of the NFL season, the AFC West looks much different than fans had predicted. The Raiders and Denver Broncos each won their Week 3 matchups, while the Kansas City Chiefs were bested by the Los Angeles Chargers. The reigning Super Bowl runner-up Chiefs are last in the division for the first time since 2015.

Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos

The Ravens have made their way around the AFC West twice this season, dropping its Week 1 game to the Raiders and beating Kansas City in Week 2. They come off a crucial win over the Detroit Lions, in which kicker Justin Tucker set the NFL record for longest field goal with his 66-yard game winner.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson had a decent performance Week 3, throwing for 287 yards and a touchdown. It was Baltimore’s defense that made the biggest difference in the game, though, as it held Detroit under 100 rushing yards and allowed only 192 passing yards.

Altough Denver is 3-0 and off to one of the hottest starts in the league, its resume isn’t exactly eye-popping, as none of its opponents so far have won a single game.

Regardless, Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been superb, ranking 10th in the league in total passing yards with 827, while having yet to throw an interception.

Denver’s defense is one of the best in the NFL so far, as it leads the league in fewest opponent points allowed per game with 8.7.

The Broncos’ matchup with Baltimore on Sunday will be its first real test of the season and should clearly differentiate the team’s status as either contender or pretender.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

This Monday night meeting will be one of the most anticipated games of Week 4. The Raiders are 3-0, with an offense that currently leads the league in offensive yards per game with 471.0.

The Chargers’ victory over Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday was huge for Los Angeles’ momentum. QB Justin Herbert is having himself another great season, having put up 281 passing yards and four touchdowns in Week 3.

The primary thing the Chargers need to improve on is their rushing game, after only marching for a concerning 77 rushing yards on Sunday. They’ll need to show up in every area of the game on Monday night if they hope to hand Las Vegas its first loss.

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles

Former MVP Patrick Mahomes looked human in the Chiefs’ loss on Sunday, despite throwing for 260 yards and three touchdowns. His two interceptions hurt his team’s performance and were a big factor in Los Angeles’ success.

Had Kansas City’s ball protection been better, the outcome might have been much different.

Chiefs fans might feel a tad uneasy at the moment, but the slow start shouldn’t mean anything going forward. The Philadelphia Eagles come off a very poor performance against the Dallas Cowboys, having been unable to contain the duo of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

Expect Mahomes and company to use this game as an opportunity to remind the AFC who it’s dealing with.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin