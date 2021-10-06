AFC West Week 5 Preview

The AFC West took a turn in Week 4, and we look at the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City was able to get back on track in Week 4, besting the Philadelphia Eagles 42-30 on the road.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was back to his usual ways and threw for five touchdowns. He also threw for 278 passing yards while only missing six completions.

Three of the touchdowns were thrown to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who had 186 receiving yards.

Despite the win, the Kansas City defense still allowed quarterback Jalen Hurts to throw for 387 yards and two touchdowns. It was the defense that ultimately made the difference, though, as it held the Eagles to a field goal in the second and third quarters.

The Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills at home in Week 5 in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game. The 3-1 Bills are hot right now, having only lost in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They also come off a dominant 40-0 shutout over the Houston Texans.

Kansas City has not lived up to expectations so far this season, but a big win on Sunday would put them above .500 before going into a stretch of inferior opponents.

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Broncos were handed their first loss of the season by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Denver looked like it might be on its way to its fourth consecutive win after scoring first, but the defense was just not able to contain QB Lamar Jackson.

Morale was also diminished for Denver when QB Teddy Bridgewater left the game after suffering a concussion in the second quarter.

Former starter Drew Lock took his place, but threw for only 113 yards. Bridgewater’s status for Week 5 is not yet known.

The Steelers have been disappointing this season, but if Bridgewater is to sit out, it could pose concerns for Denver after Lock’s poor performance on Sunday.

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are the hottest team in the division right now, coming off back-to-back wins over the Chiefs and the Raiders.

Los Angeles got out to a strong 21-0 lead before the half on Monday night but began to slow down, allowing Las Vegas to come to within a touchdown heading into the fourth.

Fortunately for the Chargers, it was running back Austin Ekeler’s night, and the Raiders defense just couldn’t stop him. Ekeler finished with 117 rushing yards, including a touchdown in the fourth quarter that served as the final dagger.

Los Angeles will face a 3-1 Cleveland Browns team that hasn’t lost since Week 1.

The Browns come off a hard-fought defensive battle against the Minnesota Vikings that ended in a 14-7 victory for Cleveland. The Browns held Minnesota to 65 rushing yards.

A performance like that might spell trouble for Ekeler and the offensive line in front of him, but a winning streak has to end for one of these teams, and Los Angeles has the edge at home.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin