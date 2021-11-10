AFC West Week 10 Preview

Following the results of Week 9's games, the Los Angeles Chargers moved up to share the No. 1 spot in the division with the Las Vegas Raiders. Every team in the AFC West now has five wins.

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles is back in the driver's seat in the AFC West this weekend after the Raiders lost to New York Giants.

The Chargers beat the Philadelphia Eagles by a narrow margin in what was an impressive outing for Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert. He passed for 356 yards and two touchdowns, making 32 completions on 38 attempts.

The Chargers never punted.

Minnesota enters this matchup following a tough overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Having lost a close game to a good team that would have put them at .500 with a win, you can bet the Vikings will be coming into this game with something to prove.

Los Angeles is in the top 10 in this week's power rankings.

Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos

The Eagles will look to bounce back when they head to Denver for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos.

Denver comes off a huge win over the Dallas Cowboys, having held Ezekiel Elliott and the rest of the Cowboys backfield to 78 rushing yards.

The Broncos' offense put up a total of 407 yards.

Should Denver have a similar performance on both sides of the ball this Sunday, it could find itself right in the hunt for the division title.

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

With the AFC West as tight as it is now, it seems only right that this matchup should happen when it is.

There's no question the Chiefs have not performed like the team they have in recent seasons, but they're slowly inching their way back into contention in the division.

Las Vegas has had a solid grip on the AFC West for the past few weeks, but Sunday's loss to the Giants was a big setback at this point in the season.

Kansas City will be looking to shut down all the negative noise with a road win this Sunday, while the Raiders will look to make a statement that they still belong at the top of the division.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter