AFC West Week 9 Preview

Denver Broncos, and the Kansas City Chiefs improve to .500, while Los Angeles Chargers drop game to the New England Patriots.

There wasn’t much of a change in the AFC standings this past week, but the battle for second place could get very close after Week 9.

Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles

The Chargers lost a grueling battle to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Los Angeles maintained a 1-point lead through the second and third quarters, but ultimately allowed 11 fourth-quarter points to lose the contest.

Quarterback Justin Herbert had what was arguably his worst performance of the year, throwing two picks and only completing 18 out of 35 passes. Los Angeles also only converted on four of 12 third downs.

Though Philadelphia is 3-5, it is still a force not to be reckoned with if you don’t play a clean game. The Eagles come off a 44-6 walloping of the Detroit Lions. The majority of Philadelphia‘s offense came on the ground, as the Eagles completely dominated the Lions' defense with 236 rushing yards.

Los Angeles can’t afford to take this matchup lightly if it wants to keep its second-place spot.

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs barely survived the New York Giants to get back to even, winning by just a field goal late in the fourth quarter. Turnovers and penalties were what held Kansas City back, and it’s been a problem for the team all season.

The Chiefs will have a much bigger test in Week 9, as they will look to defend their home field against the 7-1 Packers. Green Bay comes off a huge morale-boosting victory over the Arizona Cardinals, giving them their first loss of the season.

In order for Kansas City to be in an even remotely competitive matchup against the Packers, it needs to clean up the costly mistakes.

Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys

The Broncos come off a 17-10 win that may have been too close for comfort. They defeated the Washington Football Team on Sunday, but nonetheless, improved to 4-4 after dropping four games in a row.

Dallas enters the matchup having pulled off a big win over the Minnesota Vikings without starting QB Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys were led by backup QB Cooper Rush, who threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns in what was his first-ever NFL start.

The 6-1 Cowboys are hot, having only lost in Week 1 in what was just a 2-point loss to the defending Super Bowl champions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are also now No. 2 in the NFL's weekly power rankings. A game on their own turf spells trouble for a Broncos team that is fighting just to stay relevant in its division.

