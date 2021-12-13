AFC West Week 15 Preview

Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos stay in the hunt for the top spot in the division while Las Vegas Raiders begin to fade.

It was a winning week for three of the four AFC West teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos all added to their win column.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, they were dominated yet again by Kansas City, whic continues to take control of the division more and more with each passing week.

Here's what to look for from the AFC West in Week 15:

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

This is perhaps the biggest AFC West game this season, as both teams could take a huge step in determining their fate for the division finish.

Kansas City and Los Angeles have stuck around for the battle for the top spot for much of the second half of the season. Now, with only weeks remaining in the regular season, they will each have a chance to prove who deserves the crown.

The Chiefs come off another dismantling of the Raiders, ultimately conquering Las Vegas in a nearly 40-point victory. Much of Kansas City's offensive success came from third-down conversions. The Chiefs executed on nine out of 13 tries.

The primary standout factor from Kansas City's performance was its rushing defense, though, as the Chiefs held the Raiders to 44 yards on the ground.

The Chargers were successful on defense in their win on Sunday as well, limiting the New York Giants to a mere 181 passing yards. This Los Angeles passing defense will be crucial on Thursday when it goes up against Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's receiving threats.

The Chiefs' pass defense will have to be at its peak on Thursday as well, though, considering the Chargers have one of the top passing games in the league.

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

This game carries significant weight, as well as the Broncos, continue to strive for relevance in the competition for the division title.

Denver comes off a solid walloping of the Detroit Lions, having dominated on defense with two forced turnovers and two sacks. This allowed the offense to have a day, as the return of running back Melvin Gordon helped ignite a 38-point scoring outing for Denver.

Gordon put up 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Cincinnati will be coming into the game looking for a statement win of its own while battling in a tight division race over in the AFC North. The Bengals lost a tough overtime game to the San Francisco 49ers, and you can bet they will be more determined than ever to bounce back and take a momentous win on the road as the end of the regular season nears.

This game will kick off next Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

