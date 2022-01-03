AFC West Week 18 Preview

The Kansas City Chiefs have the division locked up, but Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will face off for a playoff spot in Week 18.

What has been one of the closest division races of the season is all but settled with one week remaining in the NFL regular season.

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC West after their win in Week 16 but laid an egg against the Cincinnati Bengals this past weekend.

Kansas City will, however, have one more chance to win the conference's top seed should it defeat Denver next weekend while the Tennessee Titans lose. It's an unlikely scenario, considering the Titans will be facing one of the worst teams in the AFC in the Houston Texans, but anything can happen.

The Chiefs already overcame the Broncos in Week 13 despite a poor all-around performance. It will likely be a different quarterback situation for Denver this time around, though, as Teddy Bridgewater has missed two consecutive weeks after suffering a concussion in Week 15.

But even with backup Drew Lock taking the reins, the quarterback did not disappoint in the Broncos' Week 17 loss to the Chargers, as he threw for 245 yards and a touchdown. The Los Angeles offense just proved to be too much for Denver's defense.

With Kansas City looking for that No. 1 seed and Denver not having much to play for at this point, there's a very good chance the Chiefs will come out on top in this one.

Meanwhile, in a game that has much at stake for both teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and Chargers -- both sitting at 9-7 -- will have one last chance to earn themselves a guaranteed playoff spot.

Los Angeles was victorious in the two teams' last outing, but Las Vegas is hot, having won three games in a row, including its most recent win on the road against a solid Indianapolis Colts team.

The Chargers and Raiders stand back-to-back in average passing yards per game at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. Las Vegas does, however, have the better passing defense with just over 214 passing yards allowed per game, but it should nonetheless be a battle in the air for the two offenses.

