Can Mack Hollins Have a Repeat Performance?

The concussion that Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow suffered against the Arizona Cardinals has continued to hamper both him and the Raiders.

Renfrow will miss his second straight game due to the injury, and as a byproduct, receiver Mack Hollins will have the opportunity to step into a prominent role in the Raiders offense.

No one could have predicted how he would run with the opportunity in the Raiders loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Hollins had a career-best day, catching eight passes for 158 yards and a touchdown, all the while averaging 19.8 yards per catch.

He had the Raiders biggest play of the game with a 60-yard reception and also caught the game's final touchdown that gave the Raiders a chance to tie the game near the end of the fourth quarter.

The only other wide receiver with double digit targets in that game was Davante Adams, and he only mustered five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown.

It's become clear that there's been some untapped potential unlocked within Hollins now that he's in the Raiders offense.

The question now becomes if Hollins will be able to continue to put up similar numbers now that defenses are aware of his ability.

He's not going to be catching a break this week against the Denver Broncos, who have the second-best scoring defense in the NFL so far this season.

Hollins will have to run routes opposite Pro Bowl caliber corners like Ronald Darby and Patrick Surtain II.

It presents quite the challenge, but it's one that Hollins will need to answer if he wants to prove he can hang as a legitimate starting outside receiver.

It's the kind of opportunity that can turn Hollins from being a journeyman into a player that teams put effort into investing in.

That needs to start with the Broncos, because they're likely to put significant attention onto Adams and tight end Darren Waller.

If those two can't get open consistently on Sunday, it could fall down to Hollins to be that outlet that quarterback Derek Carr needs to move the chains.

