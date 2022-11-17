Skip to main content

Revisiting the Denver Broncos Defense

Even after trading Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb, the Denver Broncos defense has been too good this season to be underestimated

Every season has begun to feel like clockwork for the Denver Broncos the last few years. 

Every year, they try and breathe new life into their offense, and while quarterback Russell Wilson will have the time to prove he's still elite, their offense this year is bad once again. 

What remains from those efforts is a defense that has continually been one of the best in the NFL in that same time period. 

It's a claim that isn't hard for the Broncos to make, as their defense is now No.1 in points allowed (16.6 per game) and are second in yards allowed. 

Even after Denver traded Pro Bowl defensive end Bradley Chubb, they still gave the team their best shot to win by allowing only 17 points to the Tennessee Titans last week. 

They've also had starters like cornerback Ronald Darby and defensive end Randy Gregory not available, but they've been able to overcome those injuries. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It starts in the secondary, where CB Patrick Surtain II has quickly become one of the best in the NFL, and safety Justin Simmons isn't far behind him. 

They have capable linebackers in the likes of leading tackler Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell. 

The pass rush likely won't be as potent without both Chubb and Gregory, but interior pass rusher Dre'Mont Jones will need to be accounted for with his team-leading 5.5 sacks. 

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin 

In This Article (3)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

20220131_144557
Silver & Black

Raider Nation Deserves Mark Davis Not to be Duplicitous

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_19430127_168390101_lowres
News

Previewing Week 11 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19167025_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Week Eleven: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19075808_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Raiders DC Patrick Graham on the Key of Fundamentals

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19428256_168390101_lowres
News

Revisiting the Denver Broncos Offense

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Patrick Graham-2
Silver & Black

Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 11 Update

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Mick Lombardi-1
Silver & Black

Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 11 Update

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_19073110_168390101_lowres
News

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Matchup

By Aidan Champion