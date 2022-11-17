Revisiting the Denver Broncos Defense

Every season has begun to feel like clockwork for the Denver Broncos the last few years.

Every year, they try and breathe new life into their offense, and while quarterback Russell Wilson will have the time to prove he's still elite, their offense this year is bad once again.

What remains from those efforts is a defense that has continually been one of the best in the NFL in that same time period.

It's a claim that isn't hard for the Broncos to make, as their defense is now No.1 in points allowed (16.6 per game) and are second in yards allowed.

Even after Denver traded Pro Bowl defensive end Bradley Chubb, they still gave the team their best shot to win by allowing only 17 points to the Tennessee Titans last week.

They've also had starters like cornerback Ronald Darby and defensive end Randy Gregory not available, but they've been able to overcome those injuries.

It starts in the secondary, where CB Patrick Surtain II has quickly become one of the best in the NFL, and safety Justin Simmons isn't far behind him.

They have capable linebackers in the likes of leading tackler Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell.

The pass rush likely won't be as potent without both Chubb and Gregory, but interior pass rusher Dre'Mont Jones will need to be accounted for with his team-leading 5.5 sacks.

