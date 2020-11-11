SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Previewing the Denver Broncos

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders are back home this week after beating the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, but they’ll be staying in the AFC West when they face the Denver Broncos.

Denver (3-5) still hasn’t found a way to get back anywhere close to its Super Bowl heights since future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning retired.

It doesn’t help that second-year starter Drew Lock has missed two games and hasn’t played as well as he did at the end of last season.

Injuries have really been the story of the Broncos this season, as they’ve been without key players like linebacker Von Miller, receiver Cortland Sutton and cornerback A.J. Bouye.

With all of those impact starters gone, it’s no wonder Denver ranks a pedestrian 27th in offense and 22nd in defense.

They have scored more in the last two weeks, putting up 31 points in a comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers and 27 in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week.

They do have promising young receivers in Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and Noah Fant to account for, even without Sutton.

Running back Philip Lindsay has also gotten hot for them recently, now averaging 5.8 yards a carry.

Still, though, the Broncos have gone through their struggles. 

Their defense still has talented players like defensive end Bradley Chubb and safety Justin Simmons, but they’re not enough to keep Denver from giving up 27 points per game.

It’s arguable that the Chargers, despite losing to the Broncos, have a more talented team.

All of that projects to a game that the Raiders should be the clear favorite to win. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Thread

Join us in the official Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven game thread for the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Derek Carr’s Diving First Down: Another Tool for the Raiders

Quarterback Derek Carr showed his diving skills on the field Sunday. It's yet another tool for the Silver and Black to use moving forward.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Cornerback Isaiah Johnson Stepped Up for the Raiders

Cornerback Isaiah Johnson won the game for the Raiders, after ajaring Donald Palmer Jr.'s catch in the end zone with time running out.

Hikaru Kudo

by

NewRaiderFan

Jon Gruden Pleases as Las Vegas Raiders March Forward

Jon Gruden is not known as a coach who sees his team from the perspective of half-full, but at the midway point of the 2020 season, he is pleased.

Tom LaMarre

Previewing the Denver Broncos Offense

The Raiders defense will be going up against a Denver offense that hasn't had much consistency

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Recap from Raiders 31-26 Win Against the Chargers

The Raiders stayed undefeated in the AFC by beating the Chargers 31-26

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

NewRaiderFan

Gruden: “I Don’t Regret Calling it. I Do Regret the Results”

Head coach Jon Gruden takes responsibility for the three points given away at the end of the first half on Sunday.

Hikaru Kudo

by

DuffyCarpenter1

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

How to watch the Raiders (4-3) play the Chargers (2-5) in Week 9 action.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Ground Game is a Key to Las Vegas Raiders Success

In the 31-26 victory over the Chargers, the Raiders ground game was a key to their success on the field today.

Hikaru Kudo

Las Vegas Raiders Top Los Angeles Chargers 31 to 26

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) defeat the Los Angeles Chargers (2-6) 31 to 26 in a tight-knit showdown.

Tom LaMarre