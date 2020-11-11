Previewing the Denver Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders are back home this week after beating the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, but they’ll be staying in the AFC West when they face the Denver Broncos.

Denver (3-5) still hasn’t found a way to get back anywhere close to its Super Bowl heights since future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning retired.

It doesn’t help that second-year starter Drew Lock has missed two games and hasn’t played as well as he did at the end of last season.

Injuries have really been the story of the Broncos this season, as they’ve been without key players like linebacker Von Miller, receiver Cortland Sutton and cornerback A.J. Bouye.

With all of those impact starters gone, it’s no wonder Denver ranks a pedestrian 27th in offense and 22nd in defense.

They have scored more in the last two weeks, putting up 31 points in a comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers and 27 in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week.

They do have promising young receivers in Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and Noah Fant to account for, even without Sutton.

Running back Philip Lindsay has also gotten hot for them recently, now averaging 5.8 yards a carry.

Still, though, the Broncos have gone through their struggles.

Their defense still has talented players like defensive end Bradley Chubb and safety Justin Simmons, but they’re not enough to keep Denver from giving up 27 points per game.

It’s arguable that the Chargers, despite losing to the Broncos, have a more talented team.

All of that projects to a game that the Raiders should be the clear favorite to win.

