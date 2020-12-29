Revisiting the Denver Broncos

For the last game of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos will both be looking to end disappointing seasons on a positive note

The end of the NFL’s regular season is here, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, it means there’s one last chance to end the season on a positive note.

In their way will be the Denver Broncos, who the Raiders beat in their first meeting back in Vegas in a blowout, 37-12.

In the time since the loss to the Raiders, the Broncos have had moments of inspired play.

They were able to beat the Miami Dolphins the Raiders just lost to in Denver back in Week 11 and handed Tua Tagovailoa his first loss as a starter.

The Broncos even held a lead two different times in their second game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which they ended up losing, 22-16.

Still, they’ve lost much more, of course.

The most memorable being when they lost 31-3 to the New Orleans Saints in a game where receiver Kendall Hinton had to start at quarterback because the entire Broncos quarterback room was unavailable due to COVID-19 issues.

Their last win was against the Carolina Panthers three weeks ago, and they’ve lost two games in a row since, a blowout to the Buffalo Bills and a last-minute loss to the Los Angeles Chargers this past weekend.

Offensively and defensively, they remain a team without much direction, still ranking well into the bottom half of the league in both categories.

Their future at quarterback has become more uncertain after a disappointing sophomore season by Drew Lock, who’s thrown only 14 touchdowns against 15 interceptions.

Defensively, missing players like Von Miller, A.J. Bouye, and Jurrell Casey have certainly hurt, but regardless this unit has lost all resemblance to the championship-caliber defense that won Denver a Super Bowl in 2015.

It’s another lost season for the Broncos, whose current playoff drought will now extend to five years, one year longer than the Raiders.

