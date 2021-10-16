Raiders And Broncos Injury Reports Released

The final injury reports for the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos have been released ahead of Sunday

Whenever a new head coach first gets started, they likely hope they're able to have their full team available to give themselves the best chance to get their first win.

New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia should have that for the most part on Sunday, although they could be light at defensive tackle.

That comes after defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins was ruled as doubtful with a hip injury after not not practicing all week.

Fellow tackle Quinton Jefferson is questionable after missing one practice this week with a back injury,

It puts the Raiders in a position where they could be without both of their starting defensive tackles against the Denver Broncos.

For Denver, they have three players who are listed as questionable for Sunday, multiple starters among them.

Leading rusher Melvin Gordon III is questionable with a hip injury after not practicing on Wednesday and being a limited participant the rest of the week.

Safety Kareem Jackson, who is tied for their team lead in total tackles, also missed the Wednesday practice and is questionable with a back injury.

The other questionable designation is for outside linebacker Aaron Patrick, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

With the struggles the Raiders have had in stopping the run this season, potentially losing both Jefferson and Hankins could be a big blow.

At the same time, if Gordon isn't able to go for Denver, they then lose arguably the best player they have to take advantage of that weakness.

It's a matchup that, depending on who's healthy, can play a big role in how events play out on Sunday.

