Recap from Raiders 32-31 Win Against Broncos

The Las Vegas aiders were able to finish the season on a high note with a sweep of the Denver Broncos

When Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy took a pass for the longest touchdown reception of the season (92 yards) in the fourth quarter, it seemed like the Las Vegas Raiders back might have been broken again.

Seeing that after falling apart late in two games as part of losing five of their last six?

It's the kind of play that in the moment seemed like a poetic end to what had been a once-promising season.

But it didn’t end up that way.

The Raiders' defense found a way to get one key stop and give Derek Carr one more opportunity to go down the field and leave Raiders fans a good taste in their mouths to end the season.

And they didn’t waste it. Multiple big pass completions set up a fourth and goal rushing touchdown by Josh Jacobs from the one-yard-line.

The Raiders then went for two, with Carr hooking up with Mr. reliable himself, tight end Darren Waller, to win the game for the Raiders.

It certainly didn’t come without almost being in spite of themselves.

Along with giving up a 92-yard touchdown, the Raiders' defense allowed 446 total yards.

The Raiders offense actually had more with 465, but four turnovers nearly doomed them.

They even had a sequence wherein five plays they turned the ball over three times.

When it mattered most though, Derek Carr and the offense came through.

However, both the offense and the defense should thank the Raiders' special teams.

They were able to block two Denver field goals in the game, including a potential 63-yard game-winner with two seconds left.

Granted that's a long-distance, but with the thin air and Brandon McManus’s big leg, it wasn’t out of the question.

Those clutch plays, though, allow the Raiders to focus solely on the positives.

Positives like Jacobs recording his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season, Bryan Edwards catching his first touchdown pass, and Waller setting the Raiders single-season record for catches with 107.

For fans and players who had been waiting for weeks for something to celebrate, they can find pride in those as the season concludes.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1