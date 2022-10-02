Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders are at a point where their season could start to spiral if they lose to the Denver Broncos and fall to 0-4.

To avoid doing that, they need to rediscover the ability to overcome adversity that they had last season.

It's just one of the keys that the Raiders will have to meet in order to pull out the win in their return to Las Vegas.

Is this the game where Denver's offense shows up?

It was thought that when the Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson, it would provide the same kind of effect the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had when they signed Tom Brady.

To say it hasn't been quite that level yet would be an understatement, as Denver's offense has arguably been the most disappointing in the NFL so far this season.

They could face a potential cure in a Raiders defense that has continued to hemorrhage yards through the air.

Even with getting back starting linebacker Denzel Perryman and safety Trevon Moehrig, it may not be enough is Wilson finally gets rolling.

The one thing that would really help is a viable pass rush, which is something the Raiders have lacked so far, with just two sacks in three games.

Can Raiders defense create turnovers?

One of the biggest problems that the Raiders defense has had in the past few years is the lack of ability in being able to force turnovers.

That hasn't changed yet this season, with the Raiders defense having only collected two turnovers in three games.

Just as the Raiders defense could be the cure for the Broncos, though, the same could be said of the Broncos offense to the Raiders.

This is a unit that hasn't scored more than 16 points in a game this season, and that kind of futility can be just what the Raiders defense needs to get some good results.

That'll be especially true if the Broncos red zone issues continue, or if their head coach Nathaniel Hackett makes more questionable game management decisions.

Final game predictions

The Raiders are in a position where another loss could mean the end of their chances at being realistic playoff contenders.

They should come out like their hair's on fire because of it, but Denver's defense is good enough to render that energy mute.

Final score: Broncos 24, Raiders 17

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin