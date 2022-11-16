Revisiting the Denver Broncos Offense

If you would have predicted the Denver Broncos offense to be worse with Russell Wilson at quarterback as opposed to what Denver has had the last few seasons, you probably would have got some weird looks.

Well, it's certainly not a crazy thought anymore, as the Wilson-led Broncos currently have the worst scoring offense in the NFL, averaging below 15 points per game.

The Broncos were struggling when they first played the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, but fans could still say then that they just needed time to gel.

They've had time, and if anything Denver has been worse, with Wilson enjoying the worst season of his career by a mile.

In eight games, he has just seven touchdown passes and five interceptions, is completing only 57.4 percent of his passes and his QBR of 33 is fifth-worst in the league.

They lost arguably their best offensive player in running back Javonte Williams in the first game against the Raiders, and fellow runner Melvin Gordon III, despite having played the whole year, only has 83 more yards rushing.

Most of their receivers have disappointed as a by-product, although rookie tight end Greg Dulcich has provided a spark in the first four games he's played.

After the Indianapolis Colts looked competent against the Raiders last week, the Broncos take the cake as the most broken offense in the NFL.

Whether or not the Raiders defense will actually be able to take any sort of advantage remains to be seen.

