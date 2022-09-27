Previewing the Denver Broncos

At 0-3, the Las Vegas Raiders are one loss away from having their season being left for dead, if people haven't written them off already.

In order to finally get on the winning track, they'll have to overcome a longtime divisional rival in the Denver Broncos.

It's a game that figures to include drama, especially considering the early season offensive struggles the Broncos have gone through.

Despite now having star quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos offense currently ranks 30th in scoring after three games.

Wilson certainly hasn't been at his best, completing less than 60 percent of his passes and having thrown only two touchdowns so far.

He also hasn't been helped by his head coach, as Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett has already gone through some rookie coaching gaffes.

His decision to run the clock down and attempt a 64-yard field goal against the Seattle Seahawks instead of going for it on fourth down won't be forgotten anytime soon.

It got to a point where the Broncos have hired a coach to assist Hackett with game management decisions

That's not even mentioning his play-calling so far in the red zone, where the Broncos rank dead last in the NFL on offense.

Despite all of this, the Broncos have still won two of their first three games, and they can thank their defense for that.

Picking right off from ranking 3rd in the NFL last year in points allowed, the Broncos currently sit at No.2 in the league in that same category.

They haven't allowed more than 17 points so far this season, and are coming off holding a potent San Francisco 49ers offense to just 11 in primetime.

They have playmakers at all three levels, which isn't ideal for a Raiders offense that so far this season has gone through their ups and downs.

What the Raiders do have on their side is recent history in this rivalry, as they've won four straight games against the Broncos.

Granted, Wilson and Hackett weren't in those games, but many of the Broncos current players were, and for them, they still need to prove they can beat the silver and black.

