Previewing the Denver Broncos Offense

Playing capably at first, the Denver Broncos offense has regressed heavily in their two straight losses, and face a resurgent Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

In the wake of former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden's resignation, it's reasonable to understand if they aren't thinking about a game plan right now.

Like it or not, though, they have to put that aside in order to prepare for what is now a pivotal divisional matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Fortunately for them, Denver has been on their own side in losing their last two games.

A big reason why is the performance of their offense, which currently ranks as only the 24th ranked scoring offense in the league.

That's after having averaged only 13 points in those two losses, compared to having averaged over 25 points in their three wins.

They've gone against better defenses in this stretch, and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has seen his performance decline sharply.

In Denver's three wins, Bridgewater completed nearly 77 percent of his passes with a 100-plus QB rating in each game and averaging the highest yards per attempt of his career.

Against the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, he had in one game completed under 50 percent of his passes before getting injured and then also committed his first turnover.

Bridgewater hasn't been supported by a great offensive line, with left tackle Garett Bolles being the only starter with an above-average grade from Pro Football Focus.

Skill-position-wise is where Denver can present some problems, with running backs Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams leading a 12th-ranked running game.

Even with injuries to wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and tight end Noah Fant have made up a productive corps of pass-catchers.

It's the kind of personnel that can cause problems for a still banged-up Raiders secondary.

