Raiders, Broncos Updated Draft Orders

The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos will look to make the most of this year's NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially one week away.

The NFL released its current round-by-round order press release.

Two of the AFC's most operative franchises this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos, dealt away some top picks in this year's draft for what were arguably the best blockbuster trades of the winter.

As already known, the Raiders will not have a pick until the 86th overall selection in the third round. From there, Las Vegas will have a fourth-round pick (126th overall), back-to-back fifth-round picks (164th and 165th overall), and a seventh-round pick (227).

Las Vegas traded its first (22nd overall) and second-round (53rd overall) picks to the Green Bay Packers as part of the Davante Adams deal.

The Raiders attained the 164th overall pick in 2021 when the organization sent tackle Trent Brown and a seventh-round pick to the New England Patriots.

Las Vegas' 2022 seventh-round pick came from the Carolina Panthers in a trade that sent Denzel Perryman and the team's sixth-round pick (199th overall) to Carolina.

Looking over at the Broncos, Denver has also been an active participant in this off-season that has sacrificed early-round picks.

In the first true blockbuster trade of the 2022 off-season, Denver gave up its 2022 first-round pick (ninth overall) and a 2023 first-round pick, one of its 2022 second-round selections (40th overall) and a 2023 second-round pick, and its fifth-round pick for this year as part of their package to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Broncos' first pick is the last of the second round at 64th overall. The pick, along with one of their third-round (96th overall) picks was part of their 2021 Von Miller trade with the Los Angeles Rams. Denver also has the 75th overall pick in the third round.

The Broncos then have back-to-back fourth-round picks (115th and 116th overall), the second being from Seattle as part of the Wilson trade.

Denver's fifth-round pick was dealt from the Detroit Lions as part of its deal for former Bronco wide receiver Trinity Benson, which was given to Seattle, once again, as part of the Wilson trade.

Denver then has the 152nd overall pick, a sixth-round pick (206th overall), and two seventh-round picks (232nd and 234th overall).

