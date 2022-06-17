Carr: A Lot of Work Yet to Do to Make a Successful Offense

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says the the Silver and Black are more focused on improving the entire offense as a whole right now than specifics.

Sure, many football fans just like to focus on the big guys receiving the football.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been a hard man to find open as of late.

A question came up where Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was asked if having both wide receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow on the team opens things up for Waller?

Carr says that aspect doesn’t matter right now.

“Well, we hope a lot,” Carr said after mandatory mini-camp. “It doesn't matter now. I can sit up here and say it'll be great, and we go out there and it doesn't work. There's a lot of hard work that needs to be done in order for what you're trying to get at for that to be a successful thing. That's our plan and that's what we hope, but there's still so much work to be done.”

The goal of the offense right now is to make it hard for defenses to do everything against, not just defend Waller.

In other words, the Raiders are thinking big picture here.

“Hopefully we get everybody rolling to where it's hard to do everything, where we can run it, we can throw it,” Carr said. “He helps him and he helps me and all that kind of stuff. There's a lot of work that needs to be done before we get into that. But you would think, and you would hope that it would help those guys.”

