Carr & QB Coach Bo Hardegree Relationship Off to Solid Start

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says his relationship with new quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree is off to a good start.

As a starting quarterback, a change in quarterback coach can mean a lot of different things.

Luckily for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, the relationship with quarterback coach Bo Hardegree is off to a solid start.

“Bo is awesome He's got the most drills I've ever seen, and it's been great because they all apply to this system,” Carr said after mandatory mini-camp. “Everything that we're working, it shows up. That's big for me. Just like in the past, that's how they were, everything applied to the system. Bo is the same way.”

Carr continued on to say that Hardegree is good at showing the relation between practice film and the drill itself.

“Whatever we see on the practice film, he's going to show you in a drill, ‘Look, this is the drill we did and boom, here it's showing up.’” Carr said. “And it's been good. It's been really good for us.”

Carr also says Hardegree is a fun guy to be around and enjoys spending time with him.

“The relationship is great,” Carr said. “He’s really fun. I don't know if you guys have talked to him yet or not, but he's really fun to be around and talk to and a really good person, great character. So, I've just enjoyed my time with him.”

With that said, like any new relationship, they are still taking time to learn from each other.

“We're still learning each other,” Carr said. “We actually installed a play that was quite similar to one I've been used to running, and I looked at Bo, because I've been looking at him, ‘Hey, what's the read on this,’ while Josh is coaching something else and I looked at him on that one was like, ‘Boy, I got this one,’ and we had a good laugh. So, I mean, just the relationship is building from that aspect of him getting my personality and me understanding his and it's been really fun.”

“He's the same guy every day and super smart. So, I can ask him questions and his answers are rock solid and he's on it. So, it's been good.”

