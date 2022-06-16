Skip to main content

Carr: Communication with Offensive Line Vital This Offseason

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says communication with the offensive line is vital thing to get done this offseason.

Communication is key when building a successful team.

With a new system comes new terminology.

New terminology essentially means a new language. If everyone’s not on the same page, it won’t be an effective offense.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr emphasizes this point.

“Oh, yeah. I mean, it's new terminology,” Carr said after mandatory mini-camp. “There's new words that mean new things. You don’t erase everything you've learned, but from a word standpoint, we're using different words to get certain things done. There's different philosophies and different things like that.”

Communication is one step. Then there’s the whole execution part.

“You're trying to take it and execute what Josh wants at the highest level,” Carr said. “That’s how I've always been. I told you guys, even with the other coaches that have been here, I try and take what they're teaching me and do it at the highest level to where they're like when they're watching the game, that's exactly what they want.”

Carr says there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work going into the communication aspect with the entirety of the offense but specifically with center Andre James and the running backs.

“There's a lot of work going into it, with me, with Andre (James) and the communication and with the running backs,” Carr said. “With how we run things, it takes everybody to be on the same page. So, it's not just one group. I mean, it's all of us making sure that we're all on the same page so that we can execute at the high level.”

