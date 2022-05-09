Some Raiders Could Join Elite Company in the 2022 Season

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr, Davante Adams, and Chandler Jones could make big climbs in the record books this upcoming season.

As if this offseason hasn't been exciting enough for the Raider faithful, history could be in the making for a few of the Silver and Black's best in the 2022 season.

Fittingly, Las Vegas' primary leader on offense is one of them. Quarterback Derek Carr is already nearing a decade in the league, and with such experience, comes great reward in the record books.

The three-time Pro Bowler sits at No. 32 on the NFL's all-time passes completed list with 2,896. He trails Hall-of-Fame quarterback Troy Aikman by only two completed passes and could very well break the top-30 this upcoming season if he is to pass former MVP Boomer Esiason at 2,969 passes completed.

Carr recorded his single-season record of 428 completed passes last season, so the achievement is almost inevitable, assuming good health for the quarterback in the 2022 season.

Aside from this possibility, Carr could also crack the top-45 on the all-time passing yard list. He sits at No. 48 with 31,700 yards, only 644 passing yards behind Kurt Warner at No. 45.

The next two Raiders who could etch their names into the history books this season are Las Vegas' biggest offseason additions, wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Chandler Jones.

Adams, who is also creeping up on 10 years in the league, is making his way up the all-time receiving yards list. He will likely cross into top-100 territory in the 2022 season, as he sits only 40 yards from the No. 100 spot.

The more significant feat on the line for Adams this coming season is a potential top-45 ranking on the all-time receptions list. He has a career total of 669 receptions, 73 shy of the No. 45 spot holder, three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olson.

Adams registered 123 catches last season.

Lastly, Jones, one of the most dominant pass rushers in recent memory, has an achievable opportunity to enter the top-20 all-time (official) sack leaders in his first season with the Silver and Black.

The veteran has totaled 107.5 sacks throughout his NFL career. Three-time Pro-Bowl DE Simeon Rice holds the No. 20 spot with a career total of 122.0.

Jones tallied 19.0 sacks as recently as the 2019 season.

