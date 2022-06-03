Carr Predicted to Lead NFL in Passing Yards

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has the pieces to put up the most prolific numbers of his career this season.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is no stranger to putting up big numbers, having set a career-high for passing yards last season with 4,804.

That total was the fifth-highest in the NFL last year and the highest that Carr has ever placed in his career.

That came without having tight end Darren Waller for six games and deep threat Henry Ruggs III, who was released in the middle of the season.

To think what Carr can now do with a healthy Waller, slot ace Hunter Renfrow and arguably the best receiver in the NFL in Davante Adams is a tantalizing thought for Raiders fans.

They should be happy then to see that NFL media writers like Adam Schein are making bold predictions about what Carr could do this season.

That's the focus of Schein's latest "The Schein Nine" list on NFL.com, as he makes nine bold predictions for next season.

At No. 4 is Schein's prediction that Carr will lead the league in passing yards.

"Fresh off a fantastic season that saw him flirt with 5,000 yards, Carr is going to absolutely sizzle under offensive guru Josh McDaniels," Schein said.

Schein brings up the trade for Adams as an immediate boost to Carr's output, and that he'll easily be able to eclipse 5,000 yards with his upgraded supporting cast.

If Carr can do that, it would present a number of firsts for him in his career.

Carr would join an exclusive list of passers to ever have 5,000 yards in a season, with names like Tom Brady, Dan Marino, and Peyton Manning among them.

He could also become the first Raiders quarterback since Rich Gannon in 2002 to lead the NFL in passing yards.

Carr seeing that kind of success should also only mean good things for the Raiders and their chances of getting out of the AFC West.

In a division where the Raiders will have to contend with quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and Justin Herbert, they're going to need that kind of play from Carr in order to be successful.

Last year, Carr proved he could lead a team through turmoil. This year, he needs to show he can be the point man for a top-flight offense.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin