Derek Carr’s Diving First Down: Another Tool for the Raiders

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr played an impressive game on Sunday.

In the 31 to 26 victory against the Chargers, Carr threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He went 13 for 23 on the day.

A pretty typical day in the office for Carr.

He rushed twice for 14 yards during the contest on Sunday.

One of those attempts included a diving leap for the first down.

While something we haven’t seen from Carr yet, the faith to pull a trick out of his back pocket is helpful in times where a little extra effort can lead to a first down.

That particular drive resulted in a touchdown for the Raiders.

“I thought that Derek showed great command,” Head coach Jon Gruden said after the game. “It’s not easy to go out there in this league, with the amount of revolving doors that we’ve had upfront, but he communicates well. He is playing well. He had a great scramble for another huge first down on third-and-10. I’m really proud of him and excited for the future.”

Gruden specifically said he was proud of Carr and excited for his future.

While from the outside it could look like a simple diving play, it could also mean that Carr has other tricks up his sleeve.

He has been rushing more the past couple of seasons on the field. Carr is no longer scared to scramble for the first down and be gutsy with the football.

A diving play, if gone wrong, could have long-term consequences such as an injury. However, as it was well-timed, executed perfectly and Carr went into the play without question, it resulted in a spectacular play.

It’s another tool in the Raiders back pocket to use when needed.

