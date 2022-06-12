Derek Carr: Drawing on Past Experiences Helps Me Learn

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says drawing on past experiences has helped him learn the new offensive system implemented by head coach Josh McDaniels.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has a smart football IQ.

It’s clear when one just listens to the way he watches games and how he gets intrigued by the way their offense functions.

“Just being a fan of football, you watch their games, and I was always a fan of his and Coach (Bill) Belichick,” Carr said after mandatory mini-camp. “I always was very intrigued by the things that they would do schematically. And so, it's funny, we watch the cut-ups and I'm like, ‘Hey, I remember this play. It was against this year, going against this coordinator.’ And he (Josh McDaniels) laughed.”

Being a veteran on the field as well as watching McDaniels offense makes it easier to learn the new system.

“I've always been a fan,” Carr said. “And so just being in it and learning the details of it and having the OTAs to grind through that has been huge.”

As a veteran, Carr also has experience in plenty of different scenarios. While he is still learning the system, some things he knows already and he can move on to focus on other elements.

“Drawing on past experiences, it helps me,” Carr said. “It’s not like I'm starting off as a rookie. We can hit the ground running. He can say things and I'm like, ‘Yep, got it.’ And we can move on faster to get to other things, so hopefully, that'll help us get everything in and in a speedy process. But I'm still learning just like everybody else.”

