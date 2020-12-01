QB Derek Carr Takes Full Responsibility of Fumbles on Sunday

Raiders QB Derek Carr takes full responsibility for the fumbles he committed on Sunday, saying it's, "definitely not my line's fault".

It’s so easy to blame the shift on someone else.

Whether in the NFL or in life in general, so many people won’t take full responsibility.

Quarterback Derek Carr had an opportunity, especially with the two later fumbles he committed in the game, to shift the blame of those fumbles to his offensive line.

He didn’t.

Instead, Carr said it was on him to release the ball faster from his hands.

“Anytime I can see the guy, I try my best to get two hands on the ball and I should of took that ball to my chest that was a bad play, bad play by me on the first one,” Carr said after the game on Sunday. “The other two, I got to get the ball out quicker, you know it’s definitely not my line's fault. They’ve been doing a heck of a job, so I got to do a better job of stepping up and making my read happen faster.”

This year has been another injury-filled season for the Raiders. On his offensive line alone, Guard Richie Incognito is out for the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury.

Meanwhile, Carr has missed the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league, Trent Brown, from his offensive line for most of the season.

Brown has struggled from a calf injury as well as complications with COVID-19.

Brown’s backup Sam Young has suffered from a knee injury this season.

Carr’s never truly had a consistent offensive line this year.

While there could have been many reasons for the fumbles Carr committed on Sunday, he didn’t shift blame to anyone else.

Carr says he needs to play better. He needs to fix his mistakes.

That’s a sign of a mature quarterback in the NFL.

