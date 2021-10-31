Raiders Player Predictions For The Rest Of The Season

With the Las Vegas Raiders now midway through their season, we'll make some key player predictions for the rest of the year

Midway through their season as they continue their bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders are set up for what should be an exciting second half of their season.

It's one where several players could set new career-high numbers and be in line for potential awards, and we'll examine a few of those cases in predictions for the rest of the year.

Derek Carr throws for 5,000 yards

It's an obvious one to start with, but no less important as quarterback Derek Carr has been putting up the best numbers of his career so far this season.

Currently averaging 324.1 pass yards per game, it puts him well on pace to eventually clear 5,000 plus yards this season.

Considering that his previous career-high came last season when he had 4,103 yards, to get to 5,000 would be a huge jump up.

With how the Raiders downfield passing attack has been successful so far, Carr should have every opportunity to reach that lofty figure.

Three Raiders receivers finish with 1,000 yards or more

With that we're predicting that Carr finishes with at least 5,000 passing yards, that would likely come with a strong chance that multiple Raider receivers post career-high numbers with him.

The team's current leading receiver, Henry Ruggs III, already is surpassing his disappointing rookie season with 469 receiving yards and averaging 19.5 yards per catch.

Tight end Darren Waller has had at least 1,100 yards in each of the last two seasons, and while he hasn't been as much of a focal point, he should still have the opportunity to post big numbers.

As for third, the argument for either Bryan Edwards or Hunter Renfrow would be valid, as both currently have similar yardage figures.

The bet would be Renfrow though, as he's an ideal slot receiver type for Carr, a safety valve to go to at key times.

Edwards is a little more boom or bust but could make it if he gets on a hot streak.

