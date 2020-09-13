Derek Carr Utilized His Options in Week 1 Victory

Quarterback Derek Carr came to play today in Carolina.

In the 34-20 Raiders victory, Carr threw to nine players for a total of 239 yards. He completed 23 of 30 passes, including one touchdown.

It was exactly what Carr needed to do on the field today.

Last season, the injury was a major issue for the Silver and Black. Early on in today’s contest, tackle Trent Brown left the game due to a calf injury. Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III went to the locker room in the second quarter, only to return to the sidelines in the third.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski was shaken up during the game and was eventually ruled out of the contest, citing a pec injury.

Even then, Carr was able to utilize his tools down the field.

He spread the field, whether short or long and his receivers gave him multiple options.

Both center Rodney Hudson and guard Richie Incognito were stopping the threat from the inside, giving Carr the vital pocket he needs to work.

Ruggs, although left the game early due to a yet-to-be-known injury, caught a 45-yard pass from Carr in the first quarter and set up his running back Josh Jacobs for a one-yard rushing touchdown. Ruggs had a total of 55 yards receiving and two carries for 11 yards.

Jacobs, on top of his rushing, caught four passes for 46 yards. The versatile running back is back healthy for the Raiders.

Tight end Darren Waller followed behind Jacobs with six catches for 45 yards. Waller spread the offense and opened up for vital gains on second and third downs.

Even though Carr threw for only one touchdown, he would set his team up, aka running back Jacobs, for the chance to score a touchdown.

Carr got a couple passes interference calls to his favor, called against Panthers linebacker Tahir Whitehead. Carr thew such an accurate throw that the Panthers defense committed multiple pass interference penalties.

Sure, a rushing touchdown doesn’t go in the stats book but that’s not what matters here. What matters is Carr is doing all the right things as a quarterback of an NFL franchise.

It’s a sign of a solid quarterback. Carr proved today that he’s here with the Raiders to stay.

His play on the field shows why.

Carr had a solid start to the season, he’s not dependent on a single receiver and he knows how to use his running back the proper way.

The next step for Carr is to continue this positive momentum next week against the New Orleans Saints.

