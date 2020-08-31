The Las Vegas Raiders have invested quite a bit in improving their offense this season. Taking receivers Henry Ruggs III, Lynn Bowden Jr. and Bryan Edwards to add to Pro Bowl talents caliber Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller might give quarterback Derek Carr the most profound set of weapons that he has had in his career.

These elements and more have NFL.com columnist Adam Schein predicting that the Raiders' offense will finish among the league's best this season.

In an article where Schein ranked his top nine offenses for this season, he rated the Raiders at seventh, saying: "The Raiders' offensive line is gigantic and cohesive. These are important traits. Josh Jacobs is a budding star – it wouldn't surprise me to see him lead the league in rushing in his second season."

Schein also made sure to give Carr his props, saying: "The Derek Carr respect tour is going to be real and spectacular. I've always been a big Carr supporter and don't really understand all the criticism. The dude just set career highs in passing yards (4,054), completion percentage (70.4), and yards per attempt (7.9), and now he's really going to make the doubters eat crow.

"First-rounder Henry Ruggs III will stretch the field and make Tyrell Williams better served as a No. 2 receiver, not to mention Ruggs' extraordinary speed will open up holes underneath for promising second-year slot man Hunter Renfrow. Darren Waller is a stud at tight end, coming off a 1,145-yard breakout year. And don't forget: Jon Gruden is still a master play-caller."

It's not hard to fathom Schein's predictions coming true. Carr, after coming off a career year, will have an even deeper cast of weapons. The players' skills complement each other well, and still living in the shadow of the Kansas City Chiefs and the other AFC contenders will surely motivate the team to have this be the breakout year they've been working to achieve.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter