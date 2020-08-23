SI.com
Derek Carr: “Great Communication Leads to Great Execution”

Hikaru Kudo

There is no secret when it comes to the NFL.

Just like a lot of other things in life, when it’s watered down, it all comes down to communication.

A bad play? Why did that happen? A bad execution? What was wrong and how can one fix that? Does the player purely not have a talent or is it a playbook issue?

So many questions have to be answered in training camp while at the same time, trying to figure out the type of team a coach will have.

Especially a franchise like the Raiders, where they’re rebuilding the team and trying to build the foundation again from the ground up.

But for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, it’s about how the young guys can communicate and get on the same page with the rest of the team.

“We’ll just let their play do the talking,” Carr told reporters Tuesday. “I think that there is a long way to go for them. Great communication leads to great execution, so hopefully, we can continue to get on the same page and good things will happen.”

Time and time again, the league has seen draft busts happen not because of their talent but simply because the young guys couldn’t communicate with their coaches and players.

The NFL is like anything else in life. The best teams in the league are the ones who can communicate.

The ones who know when there is an issue and how to fix them.

Just look at the relationship Bill Belichick and Tom Brady had in New England. After painstaking working for years at the same franchise, the two figured out a playbook and ultimately a formula that worked.

That doesn’t mean I’m downplaying the talent Brady has. Because we’re looking at a future Hall-of-Famer, no doubt about it.

But at the same time, the Patriots were so successful during the Belichick-Brady era because they had top tier communication at the core of the team.

As long as the young generation joining the Raiders this year can communicate well, that is with their quarterback, position coach, coordinator, or even Jon Gruden himself, the newcomers, alongside the rest of the Silver and Black, could be looking at a successful season compared to last year.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

