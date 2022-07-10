Derek Carr is Excited for Josh Jacobs' Contract Year

Las Vegas Raiders running back and former Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs took a step backward in 2021-22, in what was his third professional season.

The 24-year-old averaged over four fewer yards per carry than in the 2020 season, and he came over 100 yards short of what could have been his third straight 1,000-yard rushing season, having been given nearly 60 fewer carries than the year before.

With second-year Raiders running back Kenyan Drake and new running back additions like 2022 fourth-round pick Zamir White and former New England Patriot Brandon Bolden looking for playing time, Jacobs is somewhat on the hot seat, especially as he prepares for a contract season.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said he is looking forward to the running back's 2022 campaign when the three-time Pro-Bowler appeared virtually on Thursday's edition of "NFL Total Access" with his brother, David Carr.

"Josh is someone I'm very excited for," Derek Carr said. "He's someone who's working extremely hard to get in the best shape that he can be in because he knows that with all these weapons, maybe he'll have a lot of games where teams are just gonna say, 'Well, all right, Josh, you beat us.'

"Who knows? Who knows what could happen? One thing I know is these Raiders, these guys, they're working their tails off to try and put a good product on the field, and that doesn't guarantee wins, but it gives us a better chance."

Las Vegas chose not to exercise Jacobs' fifth-year option this offseason.

The running back's NFL career began with an epic 2019 campaign, as Jacobs ran for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns in only 13 contests.

He followed it up with 1,065 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns the following season, earning himself a selection to the Pro Bowl in just his second year.

In total, Jacobs has ran for 3,087 yards and 28 touchdowns in his 43 games as a Raider.

The former Alabama running back has what it takes to return to the level he was at in his first two seasons. Perhaps a new running backs coach in Kennedy Polamalu will help him get there.

