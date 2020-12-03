The Raiders are ranked 19th in the NFL when it comes to first downs per game.

When football is watered down to the basic fundamentals, it’s about the first down game.

The more first downs one team gets, the more opportunities a team has on the field which tends to lead to better overall performance.

The Raiders are currently ranked 19th in the NFL when it comes to first downs per game. They average 21.5 first downs per game.

This number however was brought slightly down from last week’s game against the Falcons, when Las Vegas only managed to get 13 first downs.

In comparison, the Jets are the worst team in the league to move the chains, only managing to get 16 first downs per game.

However, if Raiders fans know anything, it doesn’t matter or how good or bad a team is. Their head has to stay low and do the work they game to do.

The positive part is when the Raiders are effectively playing the ball on the offense, quarterback Derek Carr doesn’t have to rely on a single player to move the chains.

Last week’s game did prove that running back Josh Jacobs and his efficiency is a necessity to this team. Once Jacobs moves the chains a couple of times, then it’s fair game.

A throw to tight end Darren Waller, a throw down the field to wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, Carr could even scramble it himself to get the first down.

No matter how the Raiders execute it, Las Vegas must move the chains effectively if they want any shot at winning games and snagging a playoff spot.

