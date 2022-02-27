Skip to main content
Player(s)
Derek Carr
Team(s)
Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr “Looking Forward” to McDaniels & Ziegler

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr talked for the first time publicly about McDaniels & Ziegler.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr spoke publicly for the first time on new hires Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler.

McDaniels was hired as the new head coach for the Raiders while Ziegler serves as the new general manager.

Carr said he is “Looking forward” to getting to know both McDaniels and Ziegler.

"They've been super awesome. They've been great," Carr said via The Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I'm just looking forward to getting to know them. We're doing the whole business relationship thing, but hopefully, we can get our families together and start getting to know each other and start building that unity that we had last year."

Read More

In the meantime, Carr is also on his final year of a five-year, $125 million contract signed in 2017. He has some business decisions to make soon regarding his career.

"Obviously, that's in mind when I'm thinking about all that," Carr said. "But there's also some football players that I want to play with, so I keep that in mind, too."

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

USATSI_17533350_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Derek Carr “Looking Forward” to McDaniels & Ziegler

By Hikaru Kudo
1 minute ago
USATSI_16787470_168390101_lowres
News

Derek Carr High on Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler

By Aidan Champion
14 hours ago
20220131_135216
The Black Hole+

B.S. Brothers NFL Podcast Episode #51: Raiders Hiring McDaniels

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
20 hours ago
9d3b9e5f029f44bd99d62a2e599462d5
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: LaBryan Ray, Alabama

By Jairo Alvarado
20 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-25 at 10.42.22 PM
News

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Charles Cross, Mississippi State

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
21 hours ago
USATSI_16764177_168390101_lowres
News

What the Future May Hold for Marcus Mariota

By Aidan Champion
22 hours ago
USATSI_17480941_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Raiders Renfrow Went Against Gruden During Rookie Season

By Hikaru Kudo
Feb 26, 2022
Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers
The Black Hole+

The Black Hole: Emerging Look at the New Raider Way

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Feb 25, 2022