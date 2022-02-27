Derek Carr “Looking Forward” to McDaniels & Ziegler

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr spoke publicly for the first time on new hires Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler.

McDaniels was hired as the new head coach for the Raiders while Ziegler serves as the new general manager.

Carr said he is “Looking forward” to getting to know both McDaniels and Ziegler.

"They've been super awesome. They've been great," Carr said via The Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I'm just looking forward to getting to know them. We're doing the whole business relationship thing, but hopefully, we can get our families together and start getting to know each other and start building that unity that we had last year."

In the meantime, Carr is also on his final year of a five-year, $125 million contract signed in 2017. He has some business decisions to make soon regarding his career.

"Obviously, that's in mind when I'm thinking about all that," Carr said. "But there's also some football players that I want to play with, so I keep that in mind, too."

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin