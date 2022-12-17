Derek Carr on Team's Promising Response to Loss to Rams

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is happy to see passion from the locker room as the team enters the final stretch of the season.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has not been hesitant to display his emotion over the course of this up-and-down season.

There's no question that Carr gives the Raiders organization his all, and he's all in on wanting to get the franchise back to the top.

For that to happen, though, it can't just be one man.

All hands must be on deck, and that doesn't just mean through action. There needs to be passion.

Carr saw the passion from his teammates in the locker room after the team's disappointing 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.

"I think having a Thursday game and having those extra days was good for the team," the quarterback said in his Wednesday press conference. "I think after the little win streak that we went on, the expectations are so high. We see how hard it is to do it right all the time, and not that you want to say you have it figured out, but it was like: 'Man, we're getting the system down. We're getting things down.’

"Knowing that it's pro football, sometimes that's going to happen and you're going to be flat one time, and it's not going to be what it should have been. I think that because of the expectation, because of the success we had prior to that, you felt that everyone was pissed off a little bit, and rightfully so. Honestly, I was much more pleased with that reaction than I was with a different reaction earlier in the season. So to see that means people care."

