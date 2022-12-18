Derek Carr Set to Face a Challenging Patriots Defensive Line

The Las Vegas Raiders O-line will have to stay strong to protect quarterback Derek Carr on Sunday.

The Las Vegas Raiders will need to keep quarterback Derek Carr upright if they hope to defeat the New England Patriots Sunday.

The Patriots are third in the league in sacks with 3.5 per game, perhaps the toughest interior group the Silver and Black will see this season.

The Raiders have done a decent job keeping their three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback off the ground this season, sitting at No. 5 in the league in fewest total sacks allowed at 23.

That effort will need to continue into Sunday for Las Vegas' offense to have the outing it's been used to displaying all season.

"They're [New England] very powerful inside," Carr said in his Wednesday press conference. "They do a great job setting the edge on defense, trying to take away those edge runs and those kinds of things. They're really good at that. They do a good job in the two-gap world, taking on double teams.

"Like I said, powerful guys on the inside with quick, twitchy, strong guys on the outside who can set an edge, can get to the quarterback, can jump inside, can go outside and go through you. Very versatile linebackers in that sense. They can drop, they can rush, they can cover. They can do a lot of things. And so, very multiple, and whenever you have good players like they have with arguably the best coach to ever do it scheming them up and put them in positions to do things, it's a tough task."

The Raiders take on the Patriots at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST in what will be a must-win for the Silver and Black.

