Derek Carr Remained Collected in Fourth Quarter of Week 15

Quarterback Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders have seen it all when it comes to final stretches of close contests.

The Las Vegas Raiders have prospered and fallen in tight games this season.

As frustrating as it can be to have to fight for every yard and every second, however you come out of a close game, it will always benefit the team going forward in some way, shape or form.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been with the Silver and Black for nearly a decade now, and he's been in such positions time and time again.

That experience allowed him to stay calm and focused in the final minutes of last weekend's crucial win over the New England Patriots.

"Over the years -- the perfect example is last game," Carr said in his Wednesday press conference. "We didn't execute on that four-minute when it was four minutes left. And we're like: 'Well, the defense has got to get the ball back." Not sitting there stressing out or anything like that. We get the ball back with a certain amount of timeouts, one timeout, whatever the situation. It's the next play, you've got to execute the next play. And as a football player, in practice it's that way. Whether it goes good or bad, just execute the next one. We'll talk about that one later, the one you just did.

"So, I think you just get so caught up in a routine of how football goes that -- it's been nine years, I've almost played a decade of football in the NFL and so many close games and all that kind of stuff. At some point it's just like: 'Alright well, whatever the situation is, I gotta try my best.' If there's eight seconds left: 'OK, I've got to throw a Hail Mary.' Whatever it is, you just focus on your job at hand and you don't worry about anything else."

