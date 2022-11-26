Derek Carr on Playing Up-Tempo: 'I've Always Enjoyed It'

The Las Vegas Raiders thrived playing up-tempo at the end of regulation and in overtime in their thrilling Week 11 win against the Denver Broncos.

The hurry-up offense was a rare sight under first-year Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, but a tactic that quarterback Derek Carr would love to see down the road.

“It's something I've always loved, maybe it's because that's how I played in college, just playing as fast as possible," Carr said in his Wednesday press conference. "There is certain tempos in college that I don't think you need in the NFL, but playing fast has always been fun for me, and I enjoy it, and there's a time and a place for it. I'm not so wise to know when that is; coaches study those things and he [McDaniels] would know better than I do. He's looking at the whole team aspect of it.

"So for me, I've always enjoyed it. I've always loved it. So if he ever wants to, I'm always excited. He knows that I love doing that. I just always think about the mental part -- if you can think fast and process fast, then you can have an advantage. But also, when you huddle and do things different ways, you can get in different shifts and different kinds of things that you can't really do up-tempo. So it depends on what you want to do."

The Raiders will look to carry their momentum from their Week 11 win into their battle with the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday.

Game time is set for 4:05 p.m. EST, 1:05 p.m. PST.

