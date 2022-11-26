Skip to main content

Derek Carr on Playing Up-Tempo: 'I've Always Enjoyed It'

The Las Vegas Raiders executed when they went up tempo down the stretch in Week 11's win over the Denver Broncos.

The Las Vegas Raiders thrived playing up-tempo at the end of regulation and in overtime in their thrilling Week 11 win against the Denver Broncos.

The hurry-up offense was a rare sight under first-year Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, but a tactic that quarterback Derek Carr would love to see down the road.

“It's something I've always loved, maybe it's because that's how I played in college, just playing as fast as possible," Carr said in his Wednesday press conference. "There is certain tempos in college that I don't think you need in the NFL, but playing fast has always been fun for me, and I enjoy it, and there's a time and a place for it. I'm not so wise to know when that is; coaches study those things and he [McDaniels] would know better than I do. He's looking at the whole team aspect of it.

"So for me, I've always enjoyed it. I've always loved it. So if he ever wants to, I'm always excited. He knows that I love doing that. I just always think about the mental part -- if you can think fast and process fast, then you can have an advantage. But also, when you huddle and do things different ways, you can get in different shifts and different kinds of things that you can't really do up-tempo. So it depends on what you want to do."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Raiders will look to carry their momentum from their Week 11 win into their battle with the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday.

Game time is set for 4:05 p.m. EST, 1:05 p.m. PST.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (3)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

USATSI_19474889_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report

By Jairo Alvarado
Davante Adams -7
Silver & Black

Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams Week 12 Update

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Derek Carr -12
Silver & Black

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 12 Update

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_19475984_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Mick Lombardi: 'I Have No Complaints' About Group's Attitude

By Aidan Champion
bwyttlv8ez1m7w7mc67i
News

Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Update

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19075808_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Raiders DC Patrick Graham on How Tyler Hall Got Week 11 Opportunity

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19330375_168390101_lowres
News

X-Factors for Raiders vs. Seahawks

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
JOSH JACOBS 3
Silver & Black

From the Raiders' Locker Room: RB Josh Jacobs

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.