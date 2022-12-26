Derek Carr on Coming up Short: 'It Breaks Your Heart'

The fourth quarter has determined the Las Vegas Raiders' season this year.

Of the club's 15 games played, 12 have come within one possession, including the team's last eight contests.

On Saturday, the Raiders found themselves on the wrong side of it yet again, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10.

On paper, Las Vegas has one of the most talented teams in the league. The expectations for this team were through the roof heading into this season, but instead, the Silver and Black will not be playing in this year's postseason and will suffer a losing record for the fourth time in six seasons.

"We are talented, but talent doesn't mean wins," said Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in his postgame press conference on Saturday. "And I've seen that firsthand in different years. So when you look at it, you have to watch the film. You can't just throw something out there and say this or that. You have to watch it and know it and see it and make the corrections.

"And Josh [McDaniels] has been doing that, we're doing our best to do that, to make sure, as leaders, we're pushing everybody to do the same things, and when you fall short, I mean, my heart breaks. I just care so much, and when you don't do your best, you let your team down, let your organization [and] your fans down, it hurts. It breaks your heart. But at the end of the day, nobody cares. You get back up and you keep going. That's how we do it."

The Raiders will have two more opportunities to finish the season strong, starting with a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

