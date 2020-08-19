Carr: “We have to finish our drives”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has a vision for this season.

To score more points.

“My vision is that we’ll just score more points,” Carr told reporters Tuesday. “We need to make sure that when we get the ball into our hands, we capitalize in the red zone.”

Last season, the Raiders struggled in the red zone. Carr threw for 27 touchdowns and three interceptions inside the 20. He completed just over 56% of his passes in his red zone.

He was right in the middle of the pack when it came to his red zone game. Sure, it’s not completely his fault.

He can blame it on the ongoing injuries on the field last season which not only didn’t give him enough protection but Carr also didn’t have the healthy targets down the field he does this year.

But that’s the past. And he knows that.

He knows there’s some work that needs to be done.

“If we don’t finish in the red zone, everyone is going to be hanging their head and bummed out again,” Carr said. “We have to finish our drives. I think my vision for us is that we would be a top offense in the red zone.”

With a healthy Richie Incognito and Rodney Hudson leading his protection consistently, the keyword here being both healthy and consistently, Carr will have the protection he needs to find the open pockets.

The fast and agile rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will be his primary target, while both Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow have the opportunity to utilize Ruggs to their advantage. Both Williams and Renfrow may get set up with matchups favored toward them.

Then remember that running back Josh Jacobs, who despite struggling through injury his rookie season proved himself he has what it takes to fight for yards, can always be an option for Carr as well.

In addition, rookie running back Lynn Bowden Jr. has experience playing quarterback back in Kentucky after losing his starter and back up last season. Bowden is said to be working in the quarterbacks’ room during training camp so we might be seeing a few different plays from coach Jon Gruden in the red zone.

Regardless, compared to last season, the Silver and Black have the necessary tools to be successful in the red zone.

As Carr said, all the Raiders have to do now is to, “Finish our drives.”

