FanNation QB Rankings Have Raiders Derek Carr Ranked No.12

A survey of FanNation publishers who cover NFL teams ranked all starting quarterbacks ahead of their season openers.

At the end of the process, the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was ranked 12th among all starters (Avg. position: 11.3).

His highest vote was 7th, while his lowest ranking came in at 15th.

From the 20 FanNation publishers who submitted their own votes, four voted Carr as the 10th, 12th and 13th ranked QB.

Carr doesn’t get enough credit for what he was capable of doing last year under the circumstances he and the Raiders went through.

He had career numbers last season, although falling short in many situations in the red zone, and for most of the regular season, he was at the top of the passing yards rankings.

Now he enters the 2022 season with another head coach, Josh McDaniels,at the helm and a bag full of offensive weapons, including his college teammate All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

But writers from FanNation's websites are not fully buying the Raiders starting quarterback just yet and are waiting to see more of him before considering him a top-ten ‘elite’ quarterback.

The Raiders QB will look to prove doubters wrong on Sunday's season opener at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers and show that he belongs in the conversation of being called an ‘elite’ quarterback in the league.

Below are the full rankings and voting for every starting quarterback.

QB RANKINGS VOTE TOTALS (20 Votes)

1. Patrick Mahomes:

Avg. position: 1.9; highest: 1; lowest: 4; most common: 1

2. Josh Allen:

Avg. position: 2.45; highest: 1; lowest: 7; most common: 1,2

3. Aaron Rodgers:

Avg. position: 2.9; highest: 1; lowest: 6; most common: 3

4. Tom Brady:

Avg. position: 3.4; highest: 1; lowest: 6; most common: 4

T-5. Joe Burrow:

Avg. position: 6.1; highest: 3; lowest: 11; most common: 6

T-5. Justin Herbert:

Avg. position: 6.1; highest: 3; lowest: 15; most common: 5,6

7. Matthew Stafford:

Avg. position: 7.65; highest: 3; lowest: 13; most common: 9

8. Lamar Jackson:

Avg. position: 8; highest: 5; lowest: 13; most common: 8

9. Russell Wilson:

Avg. position: 9.05; highest: 5; lowest: 12; most common: 9

10. Dak Prescott:

Avg. 10.45; highest: 7; lowest: 13; most common: 11, 13

11. Deshaun Watson:

Avg. position: 10.6; highest: 4; lowest: 15; most common: 11

12. Derek Carr:

Avg. position: 11.3; highest: 7; lowest: 15; most common: 10, 12

13. Kyler Murray:

Avg. position: 11.95; highest: 9; lowest: 15; most common: 12

14. Matt Ryan:

Avg. position: 15.25; highest: 13; lowest: 26; most common: 14

15. Kirk Cousins:

Avg. position: 15.8; highest: 12; lowest: 23; most common: 14

16. Ryan Tannehill:

Avg. position: 17.3; highest: 13; lowest: 22; most common: 17

17. Mac Jones:

Avg. position: 17.95; highest: 15; lowest: 24; most common: 17

18. Jalen Hurts:

Avg. position: 18.2; highest: 15; lowest: 22; most common: 18

19. Baker Mayfield:

Avg. position: 19.75; highest: 14; lowest: 28; most common: 19

20. Jameis Winston:

Avg. position: 20.35; highest: 10; lowest: 27; most common: 24

21. Trevor Lawrence:

Avg. position: 20.85; highest: 16; lowest: 25; most common: 16, 23, 24

22. Tua Tagovailoa:

Avg. position: 22.8; highest: 19; lowest: 29; most common: 22, 23, 25

23. Carson Wentz:

Avg. position: 23.05; highest: 17; lowest: 31; most common: 22

24. Jared Goff:

Avg. position: 23.55; highest: 18; lowest: 32; most common: 25

25. Justin Fields:

Avg. position: 24.85; highest: 19; lowest: 30; most common: 26

26. Davis Mills:

Avg. position: 25.75; highest: 20; lowest: 32; most common: None

27. Trey Lance:

Avg. position: 25.9; highest: 16; lowest: 32; most common: 27

28. Zach Wilson:

Avg. position: 26.45; highest: 16; lowest: 31; most common: 28

29. Marcus Mariota:

Avg. position: 27.45; highest: 17; lowest: 31; most common: 30

30. Mitchell Trubisky:

Avg. position: 27.95; highest: 22; lowest: 32; most common: 29

31. Daniel Jones:

Avg. position: 29.25; highest: 24; lowest: 32; most common: 31

32. Geno Smith:

Avg. position: 31.47; highest: 29; lowest: 32; most common: 32

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews