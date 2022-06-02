Carr to Face Several Quarterbacks For First Time Next Season

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be facing off against a number of quarterbacks for the first time in a regular-season game in the 2022 season.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been matched up against some of the game's best during his eight seasons with the Silver and Black.

Now, as Carr is officially considered to be a veteran in this league, the 31-year-old will meet the NFL's next generation of quarterbacks this upcoming season.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: Week 2

It doesn't seem like Carr and the young Kyler Murray have not yet crossed paths in a regular-season game, but their first meeting will take place in Week 2 when Las Vegas hosts Arizona for its home opener.

Murray is already considered to be one of the league's top quarterbacks and has shown tremendous leadership as the leader of the Cardinals' offense after guiding the team to an 11-6 record last season.

Davis Mills, Houston Texans: Week 7

The future for Davis Mills is not exactly clear, as the rookie quarterback was thrown into a starting role as somewhat of a last resort last season.

Should Mills return as the Texans' primary option under center this season, expect the Stanford product to be looking to make a statement that he has the ability to lead a team to success.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: Week 9

This match-up will be one you don't want to miss. It will be a true clash of future vs. past, as Trevor Lawrence has the potential to be one of the league's best down the line.

Hopefully the 22-year-old can improve on his ball security and get the Jaguars back to their winning ways in the 2022 season. If that ends up being the case, this meeting could hold a lot of significance for these two teams at that point in the season.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots: Week 15

What Jones did in his rookie season was incredible. In his first professional season, the young quarterback led New England to the playoffs on his way to what would be his first Pro-Bowl.

In what will already be an exciting rematch between Coach Josh McDaniels and Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, this quarterback battle will be the beginning of what could be a series of thrilling face-offs to come.

Trey Lance San Francisco 49ers: Week 17 (TBD)

The San Francisco 49ers' quarterback situation is still to be determined, as it is still unknown whether Jimmy Garoppolo will be suiting back up in a 49ers uniform this season.

Even if he does, it seems as though the 22-year-old Lance will be getting more reps this season, and should he take the field against Las Vegas in Week 17, it would be his first meeting against Carr and the Raiders.

