Derek Carr Gifts Fifth Grader Super Bowl Prize

The Raiders' season may be over, but the organization is still showing appreciation for the fans who stuck with the Silver and Black all season.

An 11-year-old from Indio, Calif., named Aubrey Anaya was surprised with a special message when she appeared on ABC's Good Morning America (GMA) as a representing finalist for the NFL's PLAY 60 Super Kid competition on Wednesday morning.

Anaya, a dedicated Raiders fan, received a video message from quarterback Derek Carr after she expressed her praise for the quarterback.

Carr congratulated the fifth-grader and announced that she would be going to Super Bowl LVI as the GMA Kid Correspondent for the week. As the honoree, Anaya will be participating in and covering community events throughout the week of the Super Bowl.

According to GMA, Anaya started her own running club at her school and is part of her school's Fuel Up to Play 60 program, a program whose goal is to help build healthier communities.

