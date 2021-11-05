Raiders 2022 Draft Watch: Week 9

The Las Vegas Raiders will be needing a key replacement at wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft, could Drake London from USC be that guy?

With the release of wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, the Raiders are faced with the task of replacing the WR1. Now that the trade deadline has passed, the best opportunity will come in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here's who Las Vegas should look to pick:

Drake London, USC

USC fans were hit with devastating news on Sunday when it was announced that star wide receiver Drake London would miss the remainder of the NCAA season after sustaining a right ankle fracture in Saturday's game against Arizona.

London should still be anticipated to be a first-round pick, but with the recent news, his stock is surely to fall. Such a scenario presents an opportunity for the Raiders to pick the receiver with a late-round selection, so long as they continue on the winning path they're on.

The 6-foot-5 junior receiver displays the talent you could want from an athlete. Not only has London dominated on the gridiron, but he also was a member of USC's basketball team during the 2019-20 season.

Up until his injury, London had recorded a total of 1,084 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Last season, London was selected as a member of the All-Pac-12 second team. He was also chosen by Pro Football Focus as an honoree of the All-Pac-12 first team.

There's no doubt London's injury serves as a major setback, but the prospect is still very capable of returning to make noise in the NFL. If the Raiders are fortunate enough to land the young receiver, it would surely be a steal.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter