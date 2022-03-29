Raiders Season Review: S Duron Harmon

In making a transition to any new system, it can always help bring people aboard who have previous experience with it and give guidance.

That's especially true for the Las Vegas Raiders, who are going to be employing their third different defensive scheme in as many years with new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Being a system that'll likely employ concepts that originated with the New England Patriots, safety Duron Harmon could provide needed insight.

The nine-year veteran played for the Patriots his first seven seasons and was able to put up good production despite not being the main starter.

Harmon was a full-time starter the last two seasons, recording career highs in tackles and snaps played along the way.

His overall level of play has gone down a bit in that time, though, with his rankings from Pro Football Focus being a career-low last season.

He wouldn't need to start for the Raiders, who still have Trevon Moehrig and Johnathan Abram for that.

What he could do is help them adjust to the new scheme, and get back to providing impact with more measured snap counts.

With 21 career interceptions and 38 other pass breakups on his resume, Harmon has the ability to step in and answer the bell when the time calls.

His addition may not be the splashiest, but Harmon could end up playing an integral role as a veteran leader for what is still a young secondary that has to play in a division with a number of talented wideouts.

