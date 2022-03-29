Skip to main content

Raiders Season Review: S Duron Harmon

Safety Duron Harmon's experience should benefit the Las Vegas Raiders

In making a transition to any new system, it can always help bring people aboard who have previous experience with it and give guidance. 

That's especially true for the Las Vegas Raiders, who are going to be employing their third different defensive scheme in as many years with new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. 

Being a system that'll likely employ concepts that originated with the New England Patriots, safety Duron Harmon could provide needed insight. 

The nine-year veteran played for the Patriots his first seven seasons and was able to put up good production despite not being the main starter. 

Harmon was a full-time starter the last two seasons, recording career highs in tackles and snaps played along the way. 

His overall level of play has gone down a bit in that time, though, with his rankings from Pro Football Focus being a career-low last season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He wouldn't need to start for the Raiders, who still have Trevon Moehrig and Johnathan Abram for that. 

What he could do is help them adjust to the new scheme, and get back to providing impact with more measured snap counts. 

With 21 career interceptions and 38 other pass breakups on his resume, Harmon has the ability to step in and answer the bell when the time calls. 

His addition may not be the splashiest, but Harmon could end up playing an integral role as a veteran leader for what is still a young secondary that has to play in a division with a number of talented wideouts. 

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

USATSI_17480941_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler Fond of WR Hunter Renfrow

By Hikaru Kudo4 hours ago
USATSI_13685952_168390101_lowres
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Cordale Flott, LSU

By Jairo Alvarado5 hours ago
USATSI_17226859_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Season Review: LB Jayon Brown

By Darin Alexander Baydoun21 hours ago
USATSI_17825027_168390101_lowres
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

By Jairo Alvarado21 hours ago
DAVE ZIEGLER NFL COMBINE 22
News

Dave Ziegler: A New Organization is Full of Surprises

By Hikaru KudoMar 28, 2022
USATSI_17068831_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Free Agency: Who's the Next Big Pickup?

By Aidan ChampionMar 28, 2022
Helmet Logo
The Black Hole+

Zeman Called the Shots for the Soul-Patrol

By Tom LaMarreMar 27, 2022
USATSI_17881714_168390101_lowres
News

Chandler Jones Excited to Play With Maxx Crosby

By Aidan ChampionMar 27, 2022