Raider Rookie Evaluations: Dylan Parham

Las Vegas Raiders rookie left guard Dylan Parham had a lot expected of him coming into this season.

A team that desperately needed to revamp its offensive line, the Raiders selected Parham with their first pick in the 2022 Draft, which came in the third round.

Parham was seen as one of the primary answers to the team's offensive line problems, and the pressure grew even more when former first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood was let go during the 53-man roster cuts at the end of training camp.

Parham ended up starting every single game for the Silver and Black, having taken every offensive snap in 14 of the team's 17 games.

The Memphis product was one of the best at his position in regard to run blocking, but his pass protection was a different story.

Parham allowed four sacks during the season and at many times, let his assignments get the best of him. He was, however, very disciplined, receiving only four penalties for the season.

To say only Parham needs to improve on pass protection would be the furthest thing from the truth, as the whole offensive line needs to do so going forward.

The group should once again be an area of emphasis going into the 2023 NFL Draft, and the club can only hope it will be the last time it is so for a while.

All in all, Parham had a solid first season and should continue to be a recurring presence on the O-line, as his potential seems on pace to be very promising as his game develops.

