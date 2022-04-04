Skip to main content

Raiders Third-Round Possibilities, Part Four

The Las Vegas Raiders should still have a number of difference makers to choose from in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Memphis guard Dylan Parham

In revisiting the Las Vegas Raiders' needs on their offensive line heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, a guard will definitely be a focus. 

The Raiders should have options to choose from, even with just starting in the third round. 

Memphis's Dylan Parham has experience at multiple spots along the O-Line, and that ability can be very valuable. 

A four-year starter for the Tigers, Parham saw significant time at both guard spots and right tackle over his career.

Parham likely will be looked at primarily as a guard or center once he enters the NFL, as Parham's 6-3, 285-pound frame is light for a tackle by NFL standards.

Parham is a standout athlete with excellent mobility in his lower half, giving him an advantage in leverage battles and quickly offsetting defensive lineman.

He's comfortable blocking in space on the screen and pulling plays, and he combines good patience and quickness in pass protection to prevent edge rushers from crossing his face.

His lack of greater length and strength can pose problems when he's trying to make reach blocks and pick up stunts.

Parham also doesn't have much experience in the last couple of seasons against Power-5 level competition.

Even if he's able to put on more weight, his lack in overall size could turn a number of teams off on his prospects.

One thing that can't be denied is that Parham constantly competes, and that mindset could fit right in with what the Raiders want out of every single one of their linemen. 

